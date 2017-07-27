Police: Man facing multiple charges after N. Charleston chase

North Charleston Police say the man who led them on a car chase Thursday night now faces three charges.

Quadree Pasoquen is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and no South Carolina driver's license in possession, according to jail records.

The incident began at approximately 8:02 p.m. as officers attempted to stop an orange Ford Fiesta recognized as stolen on Meeting Street Road, an incident report states.

Police say when they activated lights the vehicle accelerated and continued at a high rate of speed, even crossing into the path of oncoming traffic to pass vehicles and running through a red light.

The driver continued down Durant Avenue toward Park Circle, losing control of the vehicle and flattening the front tire as he continued around Park Circle and exited onto Rivers Avenue, then drove over the curb and came to a stop in the middle of the ramp for oncoming traffic, the report states.

Police say Pasoquen then exited and fled the vehicle on foot. He was transported to Trident Hospital for evaluation after being caught.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.