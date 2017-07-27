Victim's father responds to USC kidnapping escape

The 20-year-old spoke about her ordeal Thursday at the Richland County Sheriff's Office in Columbia. (Source: WIS)

The father of a USC student who escaped her captors by rolling out of her car says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.

"It's one of the things you read about and you see on TV in the news and you don't think it happens to real people much less you," said Joe the father of Jordan who is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.

She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault. She escaped her captors by jumping out of a moving vehicle.

For Jordan's parents, it all started with a phone call.

"The phone conversation started with your daughter is okay," Joe said. "My heart just sunk. It brought up so many scenarios all of which are not good."

He said he was out the door within seconds on his way to Columbia.

When he was reunited with his daughter, he was greeted in Columbia with a big hug.

"I think I probably squeezed right through her," he said.

He says she was prepared thanks to advice from her mother, a victim of college campus violence, herself.

"She directed her how to handle herself. To expect the unexpected is difficult, it really is," Joe said, in reference to his daughter's decision to jump out of the moving vehicle. "She looked to make sure a car was coming at her because she knew that was the one she would go to. She made sure there was no one behind that would run over her. If I have to drive a message home to anyone that is in that position, get away. That's what you have to do."

Jordan escaped with only minor bumps and bruises.

"We thank God that this turned out the way it did," her father said. "She's good. She's tired right now. She's done interviews and the press conference and she really just needs to decompress."

Joe says he can't help but wonder what would have happened if his daughter didn't jump.

"That's the part that upsets me- that what if's. And there's a lot of other parents whose children who don't react the way my daughter did," he said.

Although two of the three suspects are in police custody, Joe says he is still scared for his daughter. She will return to school in a few weeks.

"Yes, I am. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't."

For now, the family has a vacation planned. They say it could not have come at a better time.

Joe says he looks forward to relaxing and cherishing the time they have together.

If you want to teach your children and/or loved ones about preparing for dangerous situations, like abductions and kidnappings, visit this website.

