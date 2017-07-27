Victim's father responds to USC kidnapping escape

Joe Dinsmore, the father of Jordan Dinsmore, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan Dinsmore is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.More >>
Joe Dinsmore, the father of Jordan Dinsmore, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan Dinsmore is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.More >>
Authorities are investigating following a car chase in North Charleston Thursday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating following a car chase in North Charleston Thursday night.More >>
Investigators say a 14-year-old has been arrested for a North Charleston murder.More >>
Investigators say a 14-year-old has been arrested for a North Charleston murder.More >>
Ann Ladson Stafford is a regular on the trail off Mary Ellen Dr. in Wagener Terrace.More >>
Ann Ladson Stafford is a regular on the trail off Mary Ellen Dr. in Wagener Terrace.More >>
Some Lowcountry school districts are scrambling to fill teaching positions.More >>
Some Lowcountry school districts are scrambling to fill teaching positions.More >>