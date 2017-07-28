Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/27)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a triple (2), a walk-off HR, a walk, 2 runs scored, an RBI and a K in a 6-5 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 18 HR's and 46 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a K in an 8-4 win over Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .297 with 28 HR's and 68 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 15-2 win over Milwaukee. The Stratford alum is batting .248 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 4-1 loss to Miami. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 33 K's in 32.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 6-3 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .221 with 6 HR's and 26 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 10-4 win over Palm Beach. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.48 ERA and 30 K's in 28 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 1-4 with a double (2) and a K in a 5-2 loss to AZL Angels. The Goose Creek alum is batting .300 with a HR and 6 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 5-3 loss to AZL Brewers. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 5 K's in 8.1 innings.