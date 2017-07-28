New Wando River bridge opens

The new Wando River bridge is open.

Highway 41 traffic was shifted from the narrow Swing Span bridge onto the new Wando River bridge early Friday morning. The bridges connect Berkeley and Charleston counties.

“The bridge was nearing the end of its design life and various elements of its design no longer met current standards such as lane widths, vertical clearance, lack of shoulders, etc.,” Daniel Burton with SCDOT said.

The old bridge will be removed in its entirety.



