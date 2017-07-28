Charleston County sues state over I-526 project, claims breach of contract

Charleston County has filed suit against the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, claiming the bank has broken the contract to complete I-526.

County spokesman Shawn Smetana confirmed the suit was filed Thursday at the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The county wants to connect I-526 with James and Johns Islands to relieve traffic congestion.

Opponents claim the extension will ruin the character of Johns Island.

In May 2016, the bank board voted to kill the project because the county hadn't come up with a solid plan to pay for a $305 million shortfall.

Last week the SIB gave Charleston County an additional 30 days to come up with the cash.

The bank has committed $420 million to finish I-526 but the estimated price tag is now $725 million.

Smetana said county council chairman Vic Rawl may make a statement later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

