Police release photos of suspect in multiple West Ashley burglaries

Charleston Police asked for the public's help Friday to identify a man wanted in connection with burglaries at West Ashley businesses.

The burglaries have occurred within the past week, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The businesses that were burglarized were not identified in the release.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

