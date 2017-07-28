Citadel grad returns to International Space Station

Charleston County has filed suit against the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, claiming the bank has broken the contract to complete I-526.More >>
The father of a USC student who escaped her captors by rolling out of her car says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.More >>
North Charleston Police say the man who led them on a car chase Thursday night now faces three charges.More >>
One of three astronauts who took off from Kazakhstan Friday morning bound for a mission on the International Space Station is a Citadel graduate.More >>
Charleston Police asked for the public's help Friday to identify a man wanted in connection with burglaries at West Ashley businesses.More >>
