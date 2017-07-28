Detectives charge 14-year-old with another N. Charleston murder

A teenager who was arrested on Thursday for a recent North Charleston murder has been charged for another murder that happened earlier this month.

Detectives announced charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime for a 14-year-old who's already facing a murder charge from a killing that happened last Friday which took the life of 17-year-old Knowledge Sumpter.

According to police, the new charges stem from the murder of McGill R. Cason earlier this month.

On July 2, officers responded to shots fired at the corner of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road where they found a blue Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into the fence of a home in the 2700 block of South Surrey Drive.

People who live at the home say they thought the gunshots were fireworks at first.

They say a bullet hit their window, but they all remained safe inside.

The victim was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound next to the car. He was taken to MUSC, where he later died.

Investigators originally arrested the 14-year-old on Thursday when he surrendered to police.

The teen is the second suspect arrested for the July 20 murder. Police have already arrested Deangelo Montrell Haynes Jr. who is also charged with murder.

On July 20, officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Avenue to a report of a possible body in a yard.

Police discovered a deceased man who was shot.

According to a report, the victim was wearing socks, no shoes, jeans that were down past his knees, boxer shorts and no shirt.

NCPD officials say a canvas of the area was conducted where shell casings, blood and a pair of black shoes were located in the area of another home down the street.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.