Berkeley County deputies searching for missing teenager

Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Selina Tillman was last seen by a family member at her home on Shadow Brook Drive in the Summerville area of Berkeley County at 8 a.m. on June 27.

"She is believed to still be in the area, anyone with any information on her location please notify law-enforcement," BCSO officials said.

She's described as a white female, 5'4" and 120 pounds.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tillman, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 843-719-4412.

