Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing man

A man that was killed in a fatal Folly Road accident on Thursday has been identified.More >>
Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are requesting the public's help in searching for a missing man, according to their Facebook page.More >>
Charleston Police asked for the public's help Friday to identify a man wanted in connection with burglaries at West Ashley businesses.More >>
A teenager who was arrested on Thursday for a recent North Charleston murder has been charged for another murder that happened earlier this month.More >>
