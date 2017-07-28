Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing man

Berkeley County deputies are requesting the public's help in searching for a missing man, according to their Facebook page.

Barnard English, 33, was reported missing on July 14. English was last seen in the College Park Road area of Summerville.

English is believed to be driving a 2006 gold Cadillac Deville, deputies say.

He is described as standing six feet tall and weighing 228 pounds.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of English, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at (843) 719-4412.

