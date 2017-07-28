Man identified in fatal Folly Rd. accident

A man that was killed in a fatal Folly Road accident on Thursday has been identified.

Leroy Williams, 66, died on scene as a result of his injuries, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Folly Road was closed for several hours following the deadly two-car collision. Crews had shut down Folly Road from George Griffith to Fort Johnson.

Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS and James Island Fire responded to an accident in the 1200 block, dispatchers say.

The Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency.

