Coastal's Moglia taking leave of absence, Jamey Chadwell named interim head coach

Former Charleston Southern head football coach Jamey Chadwell is now the interim head coach at Coastal Carolina. Head coach Joe Moglia is taking a leave of absence due to medical reasons.

Moglia released the following statement Friday evening:

I have enough experience to know that almost all press releases are done in the third person, but not this one. This is something I want to share personally.

For three years now, I have had a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies, which causes inflammation around my lungs. The inflammation restricts the lungs, which could create a serious breathing problem.

I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed.

Dr. David DeCenzo, the president of CCU, has offered me a medical sabbatical for the next five months, which I'm going to take.

The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem, and I will be 100% ready to go by the end of the season.

I have appointed Jamey Chadwell as our interim head coach. While he will have full discretion, he is fully expected to build on our philosophy, processes, and BAM standard, which is what differentiates us from other programs and are our competitive advantages.

I recognize most coaches wouldn’t make this decision, but I’m not like most coaches and I very much believe I am making a smart long-term decision in exchange for a near-term sacrifice.

My full intent is to be back when the season is over and continue my coaching career.

Thanks so much for your support.

Chants Up!

Joe

Statement from David A. DeCenzo, Ph.D. – Coastal Carolina University President

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Moglia and I look forward to his speedy return. I am also very confident that Coach (Jamey) Chadwell will continue the day to day leadership and successes of our football team that we've become accustomed to under Coach Moglia.”

Statement from Matt Hogue – Coastal Carolina University Director of Athletics

“Aside from this being a smart and prudent decision about his long-term health, I think we see from this another example of what makes Joe such a unique, extraordinary person. He is gifted with an ability to evaluate situations and make decisions from a perspective most people don’t see. He’s an ahead of the curve person and that is a major factor here. This level of proactivity will position him to return and lead our program to many more successes.”