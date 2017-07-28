Hollywood man arrested, charged in attempted murder case

A Hollywood man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder case, according to Charleston deputies.

Jarrell Singleton, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop by Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies on Blue Water Way and Bees Ferry Road without incident.

On May 4, deputies responded to the 4400 block of Sands Road in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they located a victim in front of the 4400 block of Highway 162 in the bushes. He was shot in his lower back area, according to an incident report.

The victim told deputies he was shot by Singleton, the report said.

The victim was taken by EMS to MUSC for treatment.

Singleton was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

