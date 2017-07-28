Quantcast

Inmate that left work-release job site in Rock Hill captured by police

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
ROCK HILL, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate left a job site on foot Friday afternoon.

Michael Allman, 37, walked off a work-release job site in Rock Hill, according to a Twitter post by the SCDC.

Allman was later captured by Rock Hill police, the SCDC said.

