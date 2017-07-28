Inmate that left work-release job site in Rock Hill captured by police

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate left a job site on foot Friday afternoon.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate left a job site on foot Friday afternoon.More >>
Residents in the Longborough neighborhood spoke out on Friday following backlash seen on Facebook regarding a new sign in the community.More >>
Residents in the Longborough neighborhood spoke out on Friday following backlash seen on Facebook regarding a new sign in the community.More >>
Charleston County has filed suit against the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, claiming the bank has broken the contract to complete I-526.More >>
Charleston County has filed suit against the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, claiming the bank has broken the contract to complete I-526.More >>
Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager.More >>
Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teenager.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are requesting the public's help in searching for a missing man, according to their Facebook page.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are requesting the public's help in searching for a missing man, according to their Facebook page.More >>