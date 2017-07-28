Inmate that left work-release job site in Rock Hill captured by police

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate left a job site on foot Friday afternoon.

Michael Allman, 37, walked off a work-release job site in Rock Hill, according to a Twitter post by the SCDC.

Allman was later captured by Rock Hill police, the SCDC said.

CAPTURED: Inmate Michael Allman was apprehended by Rock Hill Police https://t.co/0jgukgUZd5 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 29, 2017

