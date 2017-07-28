Crews working water main break at W. Ashley neighborhood

Crews are working a water main break at a West Ashley neighborhood Friday night.

The incident is at the Crescent neighborhood on Jamestown Road near Folly Road.

Officials with Charleston Water System say they plan to repair the break throughout the night.

Cleanup is expected to take place as well, running through Saturday.

According to CWS officials, no boil water advisory has been issued, and about 20 homes are without water.

Water and sand making Jamestown Rd impassible in Crescent neighborhood. CPD, CWS present. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/i8Em5SJB0L — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) July 29, 2017

