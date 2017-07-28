Police Chief Greg Mullen works last shift for City of Charleston

Greg Mullen (far right) at Brittlebank Park on Friday (Source: Raphael James)

A familiar face in local law enforcement has worked his last shift for the City of Charleston.

One of Chief Greg Mullen's last official duties was addressing a crowd of campers at Camp Hope in Brittlebank Park Friday morning.

Getting his officers involved in community service projects like Camp Hope was a key component to Chief Mullen's approach to policing.

After ushering the city through the Emanuel AME massacre he made the decision to step down last month after more than ten years leading the department.

Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor is serving as interim chief as the department conducts a nationwide search for a permanent position.

