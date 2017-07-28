Police Chief Greg Mullen works last shift for City of Charleston

Crews are working a water main break in a West Ashley neighborhood Friday night.More >>
Crews are working a water main break in a West Ashley neighborhood Friday night.More >>
A familiar face in local law enforcement has worked his last shift for the City of Charleston.More >>
A familiar face in local law enforcement has worked his last shift for the City of Charleston.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate left a job site on foot Friday afternoon.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate left a job site on foot Friday afternoon.More >>
Residents in the Longborough neighborhood spoke out on Friday following backlash seen on Facebook regarding a new sign in the community.More >>
Residents in the Longborough neighborhood spoke out on Friday following backlash seen on Facebook regarding a new sign in the community.More >>
Charleston County has filed suit against the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, claiming the bank has broken the contract to complete I-526.More >>
Charleston County has filed suit against the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, claiming the bank has broken the contract to complete I-526.More >>