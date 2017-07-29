Law enforcement gives advice for victims in kidnapping situations

The Richland County Sheriff's Department in Columbia arrested three teens in connection to a crime spree.

The spree included delivery robberies, armed robbers, a near sexual assault, and kidnappings, according to police.

Due to the recent incidents targeting college students police have offered advice on what you can do to help prevent a kidnapping.

A captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, Mark Fields, offered some tips.

The first is to beware of your surroundings and try to avoid dark places or areas you're not familiar with.

If you find yourself in an unfamiliar place you should plan an escape route in case something does happen.

If you feel you have an opportunity to escape, take it, or be thinking about ways you can get away.

Capt. Fields also says that every situation is different and you should do what you feel you can.

"You have to decide if want to take a risk, you may not want to, you may not be able to. The best thing you can do is think about a way to get away," Fields said. "A way to get out, a way to run. If you're in a car, think about an opportunity to get out of the car. If you're in a situation where you don't feel comfortable, think about a way to get out of that situation."

The college student in Columbia who was kidnapped and forced to drive with her kidnappers to the ATM was able to jump out the car as she was driving and escape the situation.

