Family and friends remember 24-year-old killed in unsolved hit-and-run

It's been one year since 24-year-old Whitney Jordan was killed from what police are saying was a hit-and-run in front of her home on Blake Street in downtown Charleston.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

On Friday, her family and friends gathered in front of her former home for a candlelight vigil to honor her.

She was a chef at The Alley in downtown Charleston and played softball.

Her loved ones laid flowers in front of photo, shared memories and played some of her favorite songs at the vigil.

Megan Bailey was childhood friends with Jordan.

They knew each other for about 21 years.

"Whitney was phenomenal," Bailey said. "She was an old soul that could make the saddest of days happy, brighten up anybody's life, day, anything."

Whitney's mom , Shelia Jordan is hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will help solve her daughter's case.

When family members and friends first arrived to the vigil it was raining, but shortly after it stopped and there was a rainbow in the sky.

"The rainbow in the sky was perfect, by her favorite bridge, she used to step out here and drink her coffee in the morning and gaze up at the bridge," Shelia said.

The family has an attorney and private investigators who are looking into the case.

"You could be calm reading a book with her, we could be cooking in the kitchen or we would go to ball games, watch TV, go to concerts," Shelia said. "Wherever we went, whatever we did I felt her beauty. I felt her presence, she was my confidant."

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"It's hard to know that Whitney died in an unjust way," Bailey said.

