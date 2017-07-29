Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/28)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a walk, a HR, an RBI and 3 runs scored in a 6-1 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 19 HR's and 47 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a HR, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-2 loss to the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 29 HR's and 69 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .248 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 7-4 loss to Miami. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 33 K's in 32.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-4 with a stolen base (2) and an RBI in a 2-0 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .225 with 6 HR's and 27 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 1-0 win over Palm Beach. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.48 ERA and 30 K's in 28 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - No game. The Goose Creek alum is batting .300 with a HR and 6 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 4 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 2 K's in an 8-1 win over AZL Reds. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 8.03 ERA and 7 K's in 12.1 innings.