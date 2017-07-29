Berkeley Co. deputies warn residents about arrest warrant scam

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office want to warn residents about a scam that is going around.

Deputies say they were made aware by the Goose Creek Police Department about an individual, claiming to work for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The man is using the name Greg Allen and says he is from the Warrants Division, deputies say. He is using badge number 385 or number 386.

The man in question has been calling individuals and telling them that they have warrants with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The individual is advising residents to go to Walmart or CVS to purchase a loadable Green Dot card to pay the fine or someone would come to make an arrest.

So far, two people have been contacted. One person has paid and the other person did not pay.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people they do not contact people via telephone to pay for warrants with reloadable cards, nor does any other law enforcement agency.

If anyone contacts you in reference to paying money to avoid an arrest warrant, contact Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at (843) 719-4465.

