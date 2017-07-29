Berkeley Co. deputies warn residents about arrest warrant scam

The Richland County Sheriff's Department in Columbia arrested three teens in connection to a crime spree.More >>
date 2017-07-29
The Richland County Sheriff's Department in Columbia arrested three teens in connection to a crime spree.
A former St. Paul's Fire District Chief and a Summerville woman were convicted Friday in connection with a kickback scheme.
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office want to warn residents about a scam that is going around.
It's been one year since 24-year-old Whitney Jordan was killed from what police are saying was a hit-and-run in front of her home on Blake Street in downtown Charleston. No arrests have been made in connection to the case. On Friday her family an friends gathered in front of her former home
A familiar face in local law enforcement has worked his last shift for the City of Charleston.