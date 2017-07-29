Police: 18-year-old woman wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

Charleston police say they are looking for a woman who is wanted for an incident that occurred on Saturday in West Ashley.

Savannah Nicole Lee Martin, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident occurred on Arbor Trace in the Shadowmoss neighborhood.

If anyone knows the location of Martin, notify Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch (843) 573-7200.

