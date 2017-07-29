Battery play to 0-0 draw

The Charleston Battery drew, 0-0, with Orlando City B Saturday night at MUSC Health Stadium. Goalkeeper Odisnel Cooper earned his sixth clean sheet of the season in the match.

Saturday’s match was the Battery’s third in seven days, while it was the first for Orlando in sixteen days. Tired legs slowed Charleston’s attack a bit, with the team failing to find the back of the net for the first time at home this season.

Despite the sluggish start, the Battery had two goals called back for offside and a ball cleared off the line in second half. In what was Charleston’s best scoring opportunity, Neveal Hackshaw flicked a header toward the back post from a corner kick, but an OCB defender did well to keep it out and preserve the clean sheet.

While the attack sputtered, Charleston’s back four earned the team’s eighth shutout of the season. Led by captain Taylor Mueller, the Battery defense did well to limit Orlando’s chances and cut out attacks before they became dangerous.

“We shifted really well tonight and dealt with tough conditions with the humidity and the delay,” said Mueller. “Obviously when you play at home you want three points, but we’ll always be happy with a shutout from a defensive standpoint. We had a few chances that didn’t go our way, so we were a bit unlucky, but the defensive effort from back to front is a positive we’ll take away from this match.”

Following Saturday’s draw at home, the Battery will head north for a match against Toronto FC II at Ontario Soccer Cetnre on August 5th. Charleston return home the following week on August 12th to play New York Red Bulls II.



-per Charleston Battery