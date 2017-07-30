Crews investigating crash after car overturns

Quantcast

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Charleston County dispatchers confirm emergency crews have cleared the scene of an overturned car on Highway 174. 

Crews responded to the call at 4:39 a.m. on Highway 174 near Little Britton Road. 

Both lanes of the road were closed but are now back open. 

We've reached out to Charleston Fire for more details on the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

