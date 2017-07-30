Driver dies after hitting utility pole

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a single car crash after hitting a utility pole at the intersection of S.C. 27 and U.S. 78.

The crash happened in Dorchester County at 5:10 a.m. The car was traveling northbound on S.C. 27 and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection on U.S. 78. The car went off the road and struck guide wires for a utility pole and a tree.

According to troopers, the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts during the time of the crash. The driver died from injuries on the way to the hospital.

The passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries but they're not deadly.

This is a developing story. Check back later for an update.