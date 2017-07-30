Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/29)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with an RBI and 2 K's in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 19 HR's and 48 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a K in a 6-5 loss to the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .301 with 29 HR's and 69 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 with a run scored and a K in a 4-2 loss to Colorado. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 2 K's in a 7-3 loss to Miami. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 K's in 34 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-1 with a double (19) and 3 walks in a 4-1 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 6 HR's and 27 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2.1 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 2 walks and 2 K's earning the victory in an 11-3 win over Daytona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.30 ERA and 32 K's in 30.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - Game PPD. The Goose Creek alum is batting .300 with a HR and 6 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 11-4 win over AZL Mariners. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 8.03 ERA and 7 K's in 12.1 innings.