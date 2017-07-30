Three charged in kidnapping of local teen

Three teens have been charged after a kidnapping incident early Saturday morning.

Savannah Martin and Trysten Hawkins were charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Martin was arrested after police asked the public's help in locating her. Carol Ellis was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Charleston Police say the incident happened in the Shadowmoss Plantation neighborhood.

Martin had arranged to pick up the victim from her home around 8:00 p.m. Friday to spend the night with her. Martin arrived in her black Jeep Wrangler, with Hawkins and Ellis, and then drove back to her residence on Arbor Trace.

Police say there was a small gathering and the victim went to sleep on a couch in the living room around 11:30 p.m. She was awoken about 30 minutes later when Hawkins sprayed her with a lachrymatory agent, which caused a burning sensation and blurred vision.

The victim was then struck with an object, that she believed to be a gun, and pulled off the couch. Police say Martin then pressed a gun to the back of the victim’s head and demanded the victim get into her car. Martin, Hawkins and Ellis forced the victim, who was under duress and against her will, inside the Jeep.



Martin sat on the front passenger seat while the victim sat in the back, an affidavit said. Hawkins drove. Ellis sat in the back seat and a trained a black semi-automatic pistol on the victim. Martin pointed a revolver at the victim.

They drove to the 1900 block of Maybank Highway and stopped. Martin, while pointing the gun, demanded the victim empty her pockets. The victim, in fear for her life, complied and gave her the items inside her pockets which included $150 in cash, a pair of brass knuckles and a blue pocket knife. Martin, Hawins and Ellis abandoned the victim and fled the area, the affidavit said.



Roper St. Francis treated the victim for bruising, lacerations and the lachrymatory agent. The victim received staples above the right eye, and the right forearm was wrapped, police said.



According to the victim, Martin was angry with her because she had a relationship with an ex-boyfriend. Martin and the victim were classmates at West Ashley High School and they’ve previously resided together.

Martin was denied bond for all three charges. A judge gave Hawkins a surety bond of $100,000, $50,000 for each charge. Ellis was given a surety bond of $150,000, $50,000 for each charge. The judge ordered Martin, Ellis and Hawkins to have no contact with the victim or each other.

Previous court records show that Martin was previously charged with strong armed robbery in March of 2016 and was out on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

