One dead after Ridgeville single-car accident

One man has died due to injuries sustained from a single-car accident earlier Sunday morning.

Terrence Bernard Willis, 37, of Bowman, was involved in an accident that occurred at approximately 5 a.m. at the intersection of SC 27 and US 78, near Ridgeville.

Willis was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are currently investigating the crash.

