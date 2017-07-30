Dispatch: N. Charleston police, fire responding to shooting with injuries

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are responding to a shooting with injuries, according to dispatch.

Shortly before 3 p.m. officers responded to the 4800 block of Shady Tree Lane where they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.

Police say a second victim was believed to have run into the woods but has not be located.

A man was seen running from the area and later entered a vehicle that fled the area, police say. The vehicle was stopped by officers in West Ashley at Magwood Drive.

Three occupants inside of the vehicle were detained by police.

North Charleston fire and Dorchester County EMS responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

