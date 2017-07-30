RiverDogs blanked by Drive 2-0

The RiverDogs’ bats went quiet for the second straight game, and a two-run homer by Greenville centerfielder Lorenzo Cedrola broke open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Drive hung on to win 2-0 to blank Charleston and salvage a series split on the weekend on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

Charleston starter Alexander Vargas (0-2) was again sharp, but didn’t have the run support from the RiverDogs (57-47, 23-12) lineup. The 19-year-old Dominican turned in seven innings of two-run ball in his third South Atlantic League start while striking out four to take his second tough-luck loss despite a 2.37 ERA. Vargas hasn’t walked a batter in his first 19 innings with Charleston.

Vargas’ lone mistake came in the sixth when Cedrola took him deep following a one-out single by Steven Reveles, just two of the three hits allowed on the day from the RiverDogs starter.

The RiverDogs remain in first place by 3.5 games over Asheville in the Southern Division standings and with the best second half record in the league.

Charleston struggled to hit with runners in scoring position for the second straight game. All four of the RiverDogs’ hits were leadoff singles, but the club went 0-for-5 situationally and 0-for-17 over the past two games combined.

The RiverDogs’ best chance to get on the board came in the eighth when right fielder Pablo Olivares reached on a swinging bunt down the third base line. Two batters later, second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera tagged a pitch from Daniel Gonzalez into right field, but Ryan Scott made a stumbling catch that began an inning-ending double play.

Former Angels prospect Harrison Cooney (1-2) worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to pick up the win. Gonzalez garnered his first save of the season working the final two frames.

Greenville (58-46, 17-18) needed just three hits of their own in the win. Hobie Harris worked a clean 1-2-3 eighth inning for Charleston. It was the tenth time Charleston’s has been shutout this season despite ranking among the top three teams in the league in runs scored.



