Crews on the scene of Berkeley Co. fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire in the area of Carnes Blvd, according to Berkeley County dispatch.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Carnes Ave around 5:06 a.m.

The building was reported empty.

No injuries have been reported.

