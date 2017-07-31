BCSD to host annual week-long SRO training event

The Berkeley County School district is having their annual training event for all BCSD School Resource Officers.

The event will be held at Berkeley High school and you are asked to not be alarmed if you notice a large presence of law enforcement vehicles in the area in the week of July 31.

"As safety and security is our number one priority, we are excited about this training opportunity for our SRO's as they work to continue to provide the very best safety and security for all BCSD students and staff members," a post on the Berkeley High School Facebook page says.

