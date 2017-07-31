Quantcast

Crews responding to reported Berkeley Co fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in Berkeley County.

Dispatch says crews were called to the 100 block of Luke Lane at 7:18 a.m.

Additional units were called but were canceled, according to dispatch. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

