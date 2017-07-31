Quantcast

North Charleston road closed due to fuel spill - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston road closed due to fuel spill

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Remount Road between Yeamans Hall Road and Rivers Avenue are closed to all traffic due to a diesel fuel spill.

Drivers should use an alternate route, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

A metal object on the railroad track punctured the fuel tank of a tractor trailer, Pryor said.

CSX has been notified to remove the metal object.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly