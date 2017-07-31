Remount Road reopens hours after Monday morning fuel spill

Remount Road has reopened to traffic after a fuel spill Monday morning, police say.

The road had been closed since approximately 9 a.m. between Yeamans Hall Road and Rivers Avenue are closed to all traffic because of a diesel fuel spill, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route until the roadway could be cleaned up.

Authorities say the fuel spill was caused by a metal object on the railroad track that punctured the fuel tank of a tractor trailer.

CSX was notified to remove the metal object, Pryor said.

