Retired Charleston police chief gets salute from employees on his last day

Retired Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen got a salute from employees on his last day on the job.

Uniformed officers and civilian employees lined up outside the police station Monday morning to say goodbye to Mullen. The event was a planned surprise.

Mullen was accompanied by his wife. He hugged a few employees, including his longtime executive assistant Sharon Robinson.

"I'm really proud of my department," Mullen said before driving off.

Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor will be in charge until a new chief is chosen. The city has hired a national search firm to find the next chief.

Mullen served as chief for almost 11 years.

