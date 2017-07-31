Officers arrest 3, seize gun, drugs during N. Charleston traffic stop

A loaded 9mm handgun and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop Saturday, police say. (Source: NCPD)

Three people face charges after a traffic stop by North Charleston Police Saturday night that also yielded a loaded handgun and drugs.

Daquan Javor Crummey, of North Charleston, was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of MDMA, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Denali Deonco White, of North Charleston, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstacy, he said.

Raynonta Javior Deas, of North Charleston, was charged with possession of MDMA, he said.



A North Charleston K9 officer conducted a traffic stop Saturday at Ashley Phosphate Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway, police say.

During the stop, the rear passenger exited the vehicle and ran on foot, and was seen dropping a gun by another officer, according to Pryor, who added the gun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm, was recovered and found to have one bullet in the chamber and 16 more in the magazine.

Police detained the driver and another passenger, Pryor said.

Investigators say they found two ecstasy pills inside the vehicle, a baggy containing 7.8 grams of crack cocaine on the ground next to the vehicle, along with a baggy containing 15 grams of marijuana in the front pants of one male subject.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.