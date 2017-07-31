Calls from community lead to 6 arrests, recovery of guns, drugs

North Charleston Police responded to community complaints about weapons and drugs and arrested six people Sunday.

Pryor said the following people were arrested:

Albert Antonio Joy, of North Charleston: Charges: manufacturing cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct towards a child

Quintin Antonio McClain, of Awendaw: Charges: possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of cocaine

Melvin Smalls, of North Charleston: Charges: manufacturing cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct towards a child

Condenia Nicole Lesston, of North Charleston: Charges: manufacturing cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct towards a child

Porpia Symone Lesston, of North Charleston: Charges: manufacturing cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct towards a child

Ezekial Bryant, of North Charleston: Charges: manufacturing cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct towards a child

The department's Special Assignment Team conducted a follow-up at a home on Louis Street in the Liberty Hill community, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Investigators say they saw multiple people in and around a vehicle in front of the home and say one of them ran inside the home when officers approached.

A second subject attempted to flee and was seen discarding an empty plastic bag, but was apprehended, police say.

When others fled the scene, they left the doors of the vehicle open and police spotted fresh Marijuana scattered on the seat and floorboards of that vehicle and plastic bags consistent with narcotics packaging, according to a report from police.

Police say two to three minutes after they tried to contact the man who fled inside the home, he came out and was apprehended.

"Officers detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from inside the residence as well as on his person," Pryor said.

The current owner of the home then arrived on the scene and was able to convince a female suspect inside to open the door, he said. Officers again detected a strong odor of raw marijuana and called the remaining residents to come out of the home, Pryor said.

Investigators say they found packaged marijuana in plain view on a bed in one of the bedrooms and obtained a search warrant for the home.

Police say they recovered the following items after obtaining a search warrant:

40 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P 40 Shield with 1 round chambered and 6 in the magazine (reported stolen through Charleston City Police Dept.)

40 caliber Springfield XD-40 with 1 round chambered and 11 in the magazine. (reported stolen through North Charleston Police Dept.)

9mm extended magazine with 9mm rounds x 14

9mm extended magazine (unloaded)

.357 rounds x 30

40 caliber rounds x 50

7.6 grams of Cocaine Base

37.9 grams of Cocaine

53.4 grams of Marijuana

Commercial Vacuum sealer w/ packaging material

Box of sandwich bags

Baking Soda

Whisk containing Cocaine residue

Pyrex bowl containing Cocaine residue

Black coin purse containing Cocaine residue

4 digital scales (containing Cocaine and Marijuana residue)

An unspecified amount of cash was also recovered, police say.

