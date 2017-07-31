Police: Mother, son arrested on drug charges

A mother and son have been arrested by the Charleston Police Department Special Investigations Unit on drug charges.

Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 52, of Hilton Head Island and Patrick Zen Wiggins, 21, Charleston, are both charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and one count of distribution of marijuana.

During the two-month investigation, the Special Investigations Unit seized approximately 15.5 pounds of marijuana, $11,000 in cash and a handgun, police say.

The Special Investigations Unit was assisted in this investigation by the department’s Quick Response Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, Team One Community Action Team, Warrants Unit and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

