Crews respond to downtown house fire

The Red Cross is assisting two people after a fire damaged their downtown home.

Authorities responded at approximately 2 p.m. to a house fire on Simmons Street, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The fire was discovered in the bedroom area of the home, Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said. The home was occupied at the time, he said.

There is no word on a cause of the fire so far.

