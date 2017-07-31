Mt. Pleasant police seeking public's help to identify man

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., a man was observed looking into a bedroom window of an occupied apartment on Belle Pointe Drive, according to Inspector Googe with the department.

The man is described as standing approximately 5'9" to 5'11" in height, and is believed to be approximately in his late 30's to early 40's.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective G. Jenkins at (843) 856-3029 or at gjenkins@tompsc.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or through their website. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1000.00 for information that leads to an arrest.

