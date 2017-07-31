Columbia attempted murder suspect apprehended after month-long search

A Columbia man being sought for more than a month after a non-fatal shooting has been apprehended, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Scott Young, 27, was apprehended without incident on Monday morning at an Orangeburg County residential complex, Ravenell said. Scott has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

OCSO investigators developed Young early on as a suspect in the June 9 shooting.

Witnesses said they called law enforcement when an unknown man in need of medical help approached them around 1:30 p.m. on June 9.

The 18-year-old victim said he was walking through a field after having gotten off work when someone yelled. When he turned in response, he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the hip. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex.

Young is being looked at for possible involvement in other separate and violent crimes in the Orangeburg community, according to Ravenell.

If anyone has any information on this or other crimes, they are asked to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.