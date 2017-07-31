Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-26 WB, Exit 209 after accident

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A traffic accident forced closed two lanes on Interstate 26 westbound Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near mile marker 208, right before the US 52 Connector.

Injuries were involved, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

