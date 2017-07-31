Armed robbery suspect sought by Charleston police

Charleston police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a strong armed robbery case.

The incident occurred at Jackson and Hanover Streets on Monday morning at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The robbery was to an elderly man, according to a tweet from police.

If anyone has information on the identify of the man, you are asked to contact the City of Charleston police at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

