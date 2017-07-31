Downtown Charleston robbery suspect surrenders to officers

A downtown Charleston robbery suspect has surrendered to officers.

The Charleston Police Department arrested Edward Jamal Frasier.

Authorities say he turned himself over to police on Friday and is being charged with strong arm robbery.

He was wanted for an incident that happened on Monday at Jackson and Hanover Streets at 7:20 a.m.

An elderly man was robbed in the incident, according to a tweet from police.

