Downtown Charleston robbery suspect surrenders to officers

Investigators say they have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at a popular grocery store on the island early Friday morning.More >>
Investigators say they have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at a popular grocery store on the island early Friday morning.More >>
A downtown Charleston robbery suspect has surrendered to officers.More >>
A downtown Charleston robbery suspect has surrendered to officers.More >>
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Berkeley County led officers to drugs and guns.More >>
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Berkeley County led officers to drugs and guns.More >>
A number of downtown Charleston streets have reopened following flooding.More >>
A number of downtown Charleston streets have reopened following flooding.More >>
Charleston County Parks officials say Friday night's Reggae Nights finale concert is canceled because of inclement weather.More >>
Charleston County Parks officials say Friday night's Reggae Nights finale concert is canceled because of inclement weather.More >>