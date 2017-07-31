FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All northbound lanes shutdown on Ashley River Bridge after 4-vehicle wreck

All northbound lanes of the Ashley River Bridge are shutdown due to a 4-vehicle wreck, according to dispatch.More >>
All northbound lanes of the Ashley River Bridge are shutdown due to a 4-vehicle wreck, according to dispatch.More >>
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting with injuries, they say.More >>
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting with injuries, they say.More >>
A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.More >>
A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.More >>
Three teens have been charged after a kidnapping incident early Saturday morning.More >>
Three teens have been charged after a kidnapping incident early Saturday morning.More >>
The 2017 Carolina Strong Book Drive has come to an end, exceeding the 5000 book goal.More >>
The 2017 Carolina Strong Book Drive has come to an end, exceeding the 5000 book goal.More >>