Carolina Strong Book Drive shatters goal, collect more than 10K books

The Charleston County coroner is working to determine how a man whose body was found early Thursday morning died.More >>
The Charleston County coroner is working to determine how a man whose body was found early Thursday morning died.More >>
Roads in the Lowcountry are closed due to flooding.More >>
Roads in the Lowcountry are closed due to flooding.More >>
The National Action Network is holding a news conference Thursday morning in support of a Charleston County School Board member.More >>
The National Action Network is holding a news conference Thursday morning in support of a Charleston County School Board member.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an accident in which a car has crashed into a tree.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an accident in which a car has crashed into a tree.More >>
The coroner's office is responding after bones were discovered following a water main break in downtown Charleston.More >>
The coroner's office is responding after bones were discovered following a water main break in downtown Charleston.More >>