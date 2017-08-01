Carolina Strong Book Drive shatters goal, collect more than 10K books

The 2017 Carolina Strong Book Drive more than doubled this year's collection goal, according to latest estimates from Charleston County Library officials.

By Wednesday afternoon, the official count put the total number of books collected at more than 10,000, up from nearly 7,000 the day before.

The collection goal for the annual book drive, which honors Cynthia Graham Hurd, one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME church massacre, had been 5,000 books.

The month-long book drive spanned through July and the goal was to collect new and gently used children’s books in Charleston area communities for distribution through the Reading Partners’ network of tutors working in local schools with students needing to improve their literacy and reading levels.

Cynthia’s brother Melvin saw the stack of books at the close of the July book drive and said he was overcome with joy seeing how the community had come together.

“It just really overblows my heart with joy and happiness and gratitude to this community for pulling together to remember my sister. And show the love they have for her and the community as a whole,” Melvin Graham said.

The books are a way to help the next generation, while keeping Cynthia’s memory alive, something her brother said is continuing to be accomplished.

“They say you never die until there’s no one around to remember her name, I think she’ll be alive for a long time,” Graham said.

Hurd was a longtime librarian in the Charleston County Public Library system before she was killed, along with eight other parishioners, in the June 17, 2015, shooting.

