Moncks Corner Dixie Angels advance to World Series finals

Eva Morgan had a triple and 3 RBI as the Moncks Corner Dixie Angels softball team advance to the finals of the World Series with a 12-4 win over the hosts from Louisiana in Alexandria on Monday night.

The victory was the team's 4th in 4 games at the double elimination tournament and puts them in Wednesday night's final no matter what the outcome of their game against North Carolina on Tuesday is.

Riley Guerry and McKenzie Berdan also each added an RBI in the teams win over Louisiana.

The girls, ages 11 and under, have been dominant since they arrived at the World Series winning their 4 games by a combined score of 33-7.

Tuesday's game against North Carolina is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm local time.