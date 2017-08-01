Crews investigate house fire in Summerville

The Summerville Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Summerville Fire Chief Richard G. Waring IV said the home is a total loss.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Mayfair Court.

The flames were shooting through the home and threatening nearby houses. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

A woman on the scene says the homeowners most likely went camping.

The area of Mayfair Court and Tiffany Lane were closed for a time during the incident.

