Crews responding to reported structure fire in Summerville

The Summerville Fire Department is on the scene of a reported structure fire Tuesday morning.
According to fire officials, the fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Mayfair Court.
This is a developing story.
We have a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.
