CCSO clear scene of reported shooting

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of shots fired Tuesday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in around 3:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Richmond Street off Ashley River Road.

The Sheriff's Office cleared the scene a little before 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

